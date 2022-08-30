In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 30 August 2022 12:03 pm / 0 comments

Heading down to Dataran Merdeka tomorrow for the Merdeka Day parade? It’s best not to drive and you should take public transport instead. Rapid KL has already announced that the LRT, MRT and KL Monorail train lines will be starting operations extra early tomorrow, at 4.30 am. There are also extra early morning KTM Komuter services.

If you’re wondering about the buses, yes, selected routes are also starting from 4.30 am, so you can either take these buses directly to KL city, or use them to get to the train stations.

Check out the list below for the feeder buses to selected LRT Ampang and Sri Petaling Line stations, LRT Kelana Jaya Line stations, MRT Kajang Line stations and the stations on the latest MRT Putrajaya Line.

Also there is the list of regular buses heading to KL from the suburbs. The stops are Lebuh Ampang, Lin Ho, Pasar Seni, Menara Maybank and the Lebuh Pudu hub, among other places. All are within walking distance to Dataran Merdeka.