24 August 2022 5:13 pm

With many roads in Kuala Lumpur city centre set to be closed for next week’s Merdeka Day parade, those who are planning to join the celebrations at Dataran Merdeka are advised to take public transport.

For August 31, Rapid KL has announced that its trains will be starting services from 4.30 am. This involves the LRT Ampang and Sri Petaling Lines, LRT Kelana Jaya Line, KL Monorail, MRT Kajang Line and the latest MRT Putrajaya Line, of which the first phase is already running.

For the LRT Ampang and Sri Petaling Lines, the trains from 4.30 am to 6am will have seven-minute intervals in the CBD area and 15-minute intervals elsewhere. On the other lines, it’s every 15 minutes from the early opening till 6am.

For the rest of the day – 6am till 11.30 pm – it’s every five minutes in the CBD area for the LRT Ampang and Sri Petaling Lines and 10 minutes elsewhere. The intervals for the LRT Kelana Jaya Line and the MRT Putrajaya Line are seven minutes and it’s 10 minutes for the KL Monorail and MRT Kajang Line. Refer to the table above.

If you still want to drive, limited parking will be available near Masjid India, in front of the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, Jalan Sultan Salahuddin area and the multi-level parking near Bukit Aman.