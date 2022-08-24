In Cars / By Pan Eu Jin / 24 August 2022 4:36 pm / 1 comment

In light of the upcoming National Day celebrations, several major roads in Kuala Lumpur will be closed between August 26 and 31.

On August 26, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin and Jalan Raja will be closed for skeletal rehearsals. Full rehearsals will take place from August 27 to 29 and as such Jalan Raja, Jalan Damansara, the Jalan Hishamuddin roundabout, Jalan Kinabalu and Jalan Travers will be closed.

The closures will take place between 6 am to midnight, according to an NST report. There will be no road closures on the eve of Hari Kebangsaan, but 18 major roads will be closed on August 31 for the actual parade and celebrations.

This includes Jalan Raja, Jalan Travers, Jalan Damansara, Jalan Kinabalu, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Hang Kasturi, Jalan Hang Lekiu, Jalan Tun H.S. Lee, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Bunus 6, Jalan Gereja, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin, Bulatan Dato’ Onn and Bulatan Hishamuddin.

The road closures on August 31 will take place from 6 am to 12 pm. The public is urged to use public transportation – which will begin operations at 4 am – to attend the National Day parade. As for those who wish to drive, parking spaces will be available near Masjid India, outside the Dang Wangi district police station, Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, and at the multi-level parking facility in Bukit Aman.