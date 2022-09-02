In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 2 September 2022 2:10 pm / 0 comments

Jams getting worse these days? Klang Valley dwellers who want to try out daily commuting using public transport now have a carrot to do so. Rapid KL is offering a buy one, free one promo for the My50 monthly travel pass in conjunction with 9.9. That’s right, a month of unlimited travel on the rail and bus network for two people for just RM50.

Here’s how to take advantage of this “My50 Buddy 2 Untuk 1” deal. New users must first download Rapid KL’s Pulse journey planner app to register. Fill in the details of both the recipients in the app. If your application is successful, you will receive an email confirmation on September 8, which is one day before the September 9 redemption date.

Redemptions can be made at the KL Sentral LRT station (East Wing) and the Pasar Seni Bus Hub on September 9. Both recipients must be present during redemption, with their MyKad and the confirmation email. The window to apply is from now till September 7. Note that this deal is only for new My50 users.