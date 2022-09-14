In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 14 September 2022 2:59 pm / 2 comments

Toyota Australia has launched the GR86 coupé for the Australian market, and the rear-wheel-drive coupé becomes the third GR model from the brand to go on sale in the country after the GR Supra and the GR Yaris. The GR86 is offered with the choice of six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, from AUD$42,240 (RM131,496) for the GT trim and AUD$45,390 (RM138,034) for the top GTS variant.

Power is courtesy of a 2.4 litre direct-injected boxer-four-cylinder engine producing 235 PS at 7,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 3,700 rpm, propelling the GR86 from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds for the manual and 6.8 seconds for the automatic. Both gearbox options come with a limited-slip Torsen differential.

As standard, the GT trim level gets self-levelling LED headlamps with cleaners, LED DRLs and rear fog lamps, auto high beam for the automatic transmission version, 215/45 tyres on 17-inch alloy wheels, a tyre repair kit, electric fuel filler flap and boot release, power folding and heated exterior mirrors, GR badging and a total of seven exterior colours in solid, metallic and pearl finishes.

Inside, the GT trim level gets black fabric-upholstered front seats manual adjustment, black carpet with black front and rear floormats, leather-wrapped gearlever and parking brake lever and a three-spoke leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with manual tilt and telescopic adjustment.

The GTS trim level brings 18-inch wheels on 215/40 tyres and adaptive headlamps, while inside the GTS adds premium door scuff plates, aluminium pedals and footrest, front seats in black Ultrasuede and leather with gunmetal grey or red accents, trim stitching in silver or red, leather-accented door centre in black or red leather, and carpet and floormats in black or red.

For safety, the automatic transmission GR86 gains AEB, parking support brake with rear parking sensors, full-speed-range active cruise control, lane departure alert and leading vehicle notice.

Both transmission options get stability control, seven airbags, ABS, reversing camera, emergency brake signals, hill start assist, front and rear occupant detection, tyre pressure warning and an immobiliser and alarm. The GTS adds a rear blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert.

Infotainment on both GT and GTS trim levels are by an eight-inch touchscreen display with six-speaker audio, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Connectivity includes Bluetooth, two USB-A ports and an auxiliary audio input, while the radio supports AM, FM and DAB+.