In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 15 September 2022 3:16 pm / Comments are Disabled

Sime Darby Motors is celebrating Malaysia Day in grand fashion by offering exciting deals across all its brands this weekend (September 17-18, 2022).

Taking place at Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara, the Sime Darby Motors Malaysia Day event is the place to be if you’re looking to buy a new BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, Ford, Hyundai, Volvo, or any car from Sime Darby Auto Selection.

Auto Bavaria, which represents BMW, will be providing attractive rebates for many BMW models as well as low interest rates. You’ll also enjoy a high trade-in value for your used car and to ensure a peace of mind ownership experience, a complimentary five-year warranty package.

Attractive promotions and the best interest rates are also available for MINI models, and you’ll also be rewarded with free gifts when you make a purchase. As with BMW, a high trade-in value is afforded to you if you do plan to retire your current car.

If two-wheelers are more your cup of tea, BMW Motorrad models come with a three-year warranty and hassle-free financing packages. Auto Bavaria operates the largest BMW Motorrad dealership network in the country, so you’ll never too far from support when you need it.

Those that prefer something more Scandinavian can look to Swedish Auto, where Volvo models are being offered with RM1,500 worth of exclusive merchandise. There’s also a complimentary dashcam worth RM2,200 when you purchase selected Volvo models*.

Over at Ford, which is represented by Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), the all-new Ranger was launched in Malaysia recently and brings with it significant improvements. Test drive the capable pick-up truck at the event and receive exclusive Ford merchandise* in the process.

Hyundai fans can look forward to a range of goodies when they make a successful booking, as they will be in the running to win a 43-inch TCL smart TV or five Cuckoo ioniser air purifiers as part of a lucky draw*. For Kona Electric buyers, a complimentary home charger capable of delivering 7.4 kW will be provided*. All Hyundai models purchased during the two-day event will also come with Care Plus insurance renewal, ensuring you have 24/7 roadside assistance with a dedicated customer careline.

Last but not least, Sime Darby Auto Selection’s vast range of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles are being offered with a free extended warranty programme. For existing vehicle owners, you’ll enjoy a 30% discount on air-conditioning system disinfection and deodorisation when you service your car at the Sime Darby Auto Selection Service Centre.

With numerous deals and promotions on offer, the Sime Darby Motors Malaysia Day event is where you should be to look for your next car, so make your way down to Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara this weekend (September 17-18, 2022). Register your interest here or find out more by contacting the individual dealerships:

*Terms and conditions apply.