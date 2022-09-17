In Cars, Ford / By Paul Tan / 17 September 2022 4:51 pm / 0 comments

If a regular old 2024 Ford Mustang just isn’t enough for you, you can take it up a notch by getting one of these Ford Mustang Dark Horse models.

The Mustang Dark Horse is available exclusively with the 5.0 litre V8 Coyota engine and adds on more power, improved aero, tyres, steering to create a more performance-focused Mustang.

The Coyote 5.0 litre V8 engine is enhanced with conrods from the 760 horsepower Shelby GT500 Mustang. It won’t get 760 horsepower as it remains normally aspirated (the Shelby is supercharged), but it is projected to output 500 horses, which is higher than the regular Mustang V8.

The standard transmission will be a six-speed TREMEC manual, but differentiated from a regular manual Mustang with the addition of a transmission oil cooler. You can also have the Mustang Dark Horse with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Chassis tuning includes larger rear sway bars, heavy-duty front shocks, and a Ford Performance-designed strut tower brace and K-brace. The Dark Horse also gets upgraded 19-inch Brembo six-pot front brakes with 13.9-inch rotors.

Exterior differentiation from a normal Mustang include darkened headlamps, a unique front bumper, a fixed rear wing, rear diffuser, and darkened exhaust tips. Dark Horse badging is placed on the fender, truck an door sils. The pony logo is also given the dark anodized treatment.

There’s also an exterior paint exclusive to the Dark Horse – the Blue Embed metallic paint you see in these photos.

There will be two variants of the Mustang Dark Horse which won’t be street legal. A less hardcore version called the Mustang Dark Horse S designed for the weekend track day enthusiast, and a full racing Mustang Dark Horse R.

The Mustang Dark Horse S is stripped of all non-essential parts and trim pieces, and is equipped with a full FIA-certified safety cage, safety nets, race seat with safety belts and a race steering wheel with quick disconnect. It also gets electrical disconnects and a fire suppression system.

Driver seat is standard, rear passenger seat is optional. No rear passengers. Suspension is upgraded to Multimatic DSSV dampers with adjustable height and camber.

Driver controls are contained within a central panel, which houses switches and knobs for the headlamps, side indicators, windshield wipers, mirror adjusters and rain light. Also included for Dark Horse S is a pit speed limiter and a data and acquisition display system.

The Dark Horse R upgrades on the Dark Horse S with strategic seam welding, a fuel cell for increased range, and Ford Performance Parts wheels.