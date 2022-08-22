In Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 August 2022 12:16 pm / 3 comments

The countdown to the seventh-generation Ford Mustang (codenamed S650) has officially begun, with the latest iteration of the “pony car” set to make its debut on September 14. The all-new model will be presented at The Stampede, which is a cross-country owner tour that culminates at Hart Plaza in conjunction with this year’s Detroit Auto Show.

The S650 Mustang succeeds the sixth-generation (S550) model, which has proven to be very successful by being the first Mustang to be marketed and sold globally since its premiere in 2013. We first got the Mustang in 2016 before a facelift made its global debut in 2017, although the latter was only previewed here in 2018.

These photos from Ford show the latest Mustang under wraps for now, although we can expect an evolutionary design approach judging by the rough shape. Reports suggest the current crop of engines, which include an EcoBoost 2.3 litre turbocharged four-cylinder and Coyote 5.0 litre naturally-aspirated V8, will be carried over, albeit with slightly less power as a byproduct of stricter emissions regulations.

The six-speed manual transmission is also said to be retained, as will a 10-speed automatic from the 2018 facelift. More powerful variants with a supercharged engine are to be expected, with rumours also hinting at hybrid power with all-wheel drive, which would be a first for the Mustang. No chance of an all-electric powertrain, as that niche is currently filled by another Mustang, the Mach-E.

Other speculations suggest the upcoming Mustang will use a unique chassis that incorporates elements from the CD6 platform that underpins the current Explorer as well as the Lincoln Aviator. We’ll only know the full story in a few weeks’ time when the S650 makes its full debut to extend the Mustang’s 58-year heritage. Looking forward to it?

