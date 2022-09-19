In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 September 2022 12:45 pm / 1 comment

Turning the dial up to 11 is the 2023 Ducati Monster SP with an upgrade in the braking and suspension department. Scheduled for commercial release in January 2023, a check with Ducati Malaysia shows no pricing or stock allocation has been made for the local market as yet.

Taking the polarising design of the new Monster (RM69,900 in Malaysia), released in 2021, the SP version of Ducati’s entry-level naked sports adds some performance goodies. These take the form of Ohlins front forks and Brembo front brake callipers, replacing the base model’s non-adjustable KYB upside-forks and Brembo M4.32 Monobloc callipers.

Also standard equipment for the Monster SP are Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres as well as Termignoni road-legal silencers. Adding to the specifications list is a steering damper and lightweight lithium-ion battery.

The Ohlins 43 mm diameter, gold-anodised, upside-down front forks are fully-adjustable while weighing 0.6 kg less than the standard items. Brembo Stylema callipers are fitted to the forks, clamping 320 mm discs on aluminium flanges, saving a further 0.5 kg over stock.

With the addition of the lithium-ion battery, weight is further reduced by 2 kg, giving the Monster SP a wet weight of 184.9 kg versus the standard Monster‘s 188 kg. The addition of a steering damper and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres further improves the Monster SP’s stability under acceleration and cornering during sporty road riding.

For the electronics suite, a general recalibration of all the riding mode makes the most of the changes made to the chassis. The riding aids now include a Wet mode, along with the Sport and Touring, designed to offer greater safety on the bikes on wet surfaces with cornering ABS, traction control, launch control and wheelie control remaining.

Looks for the Monster SP are also different, with a red saddle integrated with the tail in side profile. The Monster SP logo on the passenger seat cover and the Ducati logo on the fuel tank are larger and inspired by graphics on the Panigale V4 and Ducati’s MotoGP efforts.