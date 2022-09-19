In International News / By Mick Chan / 19 September 2022 11:42 am / 0 comments

South Korean conglomerate SK Group has said that it will be partnering with Malaysian clean energy solutions provider Gentari for collaboration in hydrogen, renewable energy and green mobility as part of its drive towards a green energy transition, Korean news agency Yonhap has reported.

The conglomerate’s three affiliates, SK Materials, SK Ecoplant and SK Signet recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Petronas subsidiary, Gentari for comprehensive cooperation in the clean energy sector, the Korean group said.

Among the three affiliates, SK Materials works with the production of advanced materials, while SK Ecoplant engages in construction and recycling while SK Signet produces fast chargers and ultra-fast chargers for electric vehicles.

This is the latest tie-up between the Korean and Malaysian firms, following an announcement in April that the SK Group and Petronas will work together to explore new opportunities in the business of carbon capture and storage, according to the Yonhap report.

Gentari was officially launched last week, and it is a fully owned subsidiary under Petronas, and aims to be a one-stop provider of clean energy solutions that encompasses renewable energy, hydrogen and green mobility solutions, which will be applicable to commercial, industrial and retail customers.

The formation of Gentari was announced in June this year, and it aims to have 25,000 electric vehicle charging points deployed by 2030, Petronas said at the time.

At its official launch last week, Gentari said that it already has 1.1 gigawatt peak of renewable energy capacity in operations and under development globally. The firm also aims to produce up to 1.2 mtpa of hydrogen through leveraging competencies in developing large projects in order to achieve scale as a low carbon hydrogen producer, beginning with projects in Malaysia.