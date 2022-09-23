In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 23 September 2022 6:50 pm / 0 comments

PHS Automotive, the official distributor of Audi cars in Malaysia, recently introduced the facelift RS5 Sportback so here are some savoury images to whet your appetite. Doesn’t it look absolutely spectacular?

The RS5 Sportback is powered by the same 2.9 litre biturbo V6 petrol engine, just like the RS4 Avant, with 450 PS from 5,700-6,700 rpm and 600 Nm of torque from 1,900-5,000 rpm. Drive is sent to all four corners via an eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission and the quattro all-wheel drive system.

The RS5 Sportback sprints from 0-100km/h in a blistering 3.9 seconds and with your right foot planted on the accelerator and you’ll eventually see the RS5 hit its 280 km/h top speed. Aside from the comfort, auto, and dynamic drive modes on the Audi drive select, the RS5 also features RS1 and RS2 modes.

These individual modes can be configured, saved, and instantly selected via the RS Mode button on the steering wheel. RS-specific goodies also include the RS sports exhaust system and RS sports suspension Plus with Dynamic Control (DRC). Behind those massive 20-inch five-arm, flag-style forged alloy wheels (with 275/30 profile tyres) are six-pot calipers with 375 mm discs in the front and 330 mm discs at the rear.

In terms of design, to recap, the facelift RS5 features new Matrix LED headlights with revised daytime running light graphics and dynamic turn signals, and a flatter and wider Singleframe radiator grille with new 3D honeycomb inserts. The side sills and rear diffuser have also been redesigned. The rear diffuser now features a honeycomb mesh, as opposed to the dual-fin inserts from before. The ‘implied’ air vents above the front grille are reminiscent of the 1984 Audi quattro.

The abovementioned 280 km/h top speed (otherwise limited to 250 km/h), RS suspension, dynamic steering with RS tuning, quattro sport differential, Matrix LED headlights with sequential turn signals are all part of the RS dynamic package.

In case you missed it, items such as the rear spoiler, rear diffuser, front splitter, side mirror caps, side skirt, and front air vent inserts are all made of carbon-fibre. Less obvious to the eyes are the flared wheel arches which have been extended by an additional 15 mm for an even meaner stance. A hands-free powered tailgate opens up to a 430 litre boot.

Exterior colour options include Navarra Blue, Glacier White, Daytona Grey, Ascari Blue, Sebring Black, Nardo Grey (in pictures), Tango Red, and Mythos Black.

Inside, the RS Sports seats with 12-way adjustments are wrapped in fine Nappa leather with grey contrast stitching. The same treatment is applied to the steering wheel, gear lever, knee pads, centre console, armrests, floor mats and seat belts as part of the RS design package. The steering wheel, gear lever and knee pads are wrapped in Alcantara.

Ahead of the driver is a 12.3 inch Audi virtual cockpit with some of the most interactive displays you’ll ever see. RS-specific displays project output and acceleration and lap times, power and torque figures, engine oil temperature, boost pressure, and G-forces. A head-up display also projects RS graphics including a gear shift indicator while audio is provided by a Bang & Olufsen sound system with 3D sound.

Vehicle parameters can also be monitored via the 10.1 inch MMI (MIB 3) touch display that’s tilted towards the driver. The third generation modular infotainment platform is said to have 10 times the computing power of its MIB 2 predecessor. The RS monitor displays information on engine and transmission temperature, longitudinal and lateral acceleration values, tyre pressure and even its temperature.

Standard safety features include eight airbags, adaptive cruise control with stop&go, active lane assist, pre sense basic with pre sense rear, park assist, surround view monitor, lane change warning, and lane departure warning. The RS5 Sportback starts from RM809,655 and is accompanied by a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty, 3-year free maintenance and five years roadside assistance.