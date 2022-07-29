In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 29 July 2022 10:30 am / 0 comments

Following the appointment of PHS Automotive as the new official distributor of Audi cars in Malaysia, several models in the line-up have seen some price and equipment revisions. The RS4 Avant is one of them, and if you want the high-performance wagon, it’ll now cost you RM859,655 on-the-road without insurance.

Previously, the RS4 Avant sold for RM712,399 when it was quietly introduced back in August 2020, which is within the period the sales and service tax (SST) exemption was in effect. The increase of RM147,256 should be a result of equipment changes as well as removal of the 50% SST exemption for CBU models, which can be quite a lot.

The mechanical bits remain unchanged, with 2.9 litre biturbo V6 petrol engine producing 450 PS (444 hp) from 5,700-6,700 rpm and 600 Nm of torque from 1,900-5,000 rpm. Drive goes to all four wheels via an eight-speed tiptronic automatic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive system with sports differential.

As such, the century sprint takes 4.1 seconds and the top speed is 280 km/h. Retained are the Audi drive select system, RS sports exhaust system and RS sports suspension Plus with dynamic ride control.

The list of equipment remains largely familiar but there are some slight changes. For starters, adaptive cruise control is now included in place of the passive system previously, while pre sense basic has been removed (pre sense rear is still here). The rest of the new spec sheet appears to list the same items as before.

Included with every purchase is a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, three years free maintenance as well as five years roadside assistance.

GALLERY: Audi RS4 Avant