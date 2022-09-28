In Local News / By Mick Chan / 28 September 2022 5:14 pm / 0 comments

Logistics service provider DHL Express Malaysia (DHL) has today announced the addition of six electric vans to its fleet, which will be deployed across the Klang Valley for last-mile deliveries. This makes DHL the first logistics provider in the country to transition towards a commercial EV fleet, it said in its statement.

The CAM EC35 panel van is the vehicle of choice for the DHL last-mile delivery fleet, featuring a cargo hold of 4.8 cu m and a payload of more than one tonne, or similar to the ratings of the internal combustion vans these are replacing, according to DHL.

Equipped with a CCS charging port, the CAM EC35 panel vans will take eight hours to be recharged via 6.6 kW AC for a range of 266km, or use DC fast charging at up to 40 kW to be fully charged in 2.5 hours; the 40 kW DC method brings a 20-80% state-of-charge in 80 minutes.

These electric vans will be deployed from early next month, and are aimed at serving last-mile delivery needs in the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor areas. Subsequent to this initial batch of six electric vans, DHL will add a further 55 units to bring its fleet total to 61 units by 2023, the logistics provider said.

The logistics service provider expects savings in fuel costs of up to 48% over those of internal combustion-engined vehicles, while CO2 emissions are expected to be reduced by 33% annually, it said. This initiative is part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group global target of electrifying 60% of its last-mile delivery fleet by 2030.

“At DHL Express, our investments always aim to improve our carbon footprint. Advancements in electric vehicle technology play a crucial role and contribute significantly to our mission of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. This is an important milestone in our decarbonisation journey, and a step forward for making clean logistics a reality,” said DHL Express Malaysia MD Julian Neo.

As part of its effort towards building a greener supply chain, DHL entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) last year which saw DHL pledge the introduction of EVs into its fleet. The MoU is part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group’s wider efforts in decarbonising the company, for which it will invest seven billion euros (RM35 billion) over the next decade.