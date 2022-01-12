In Cars, Dongfeng, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 12 January 2022 8:11 pm / 0 comments

The Sendok Group has announced the debut of the CAM EC35, billed by the company as first fully-electric van to go on sale in the country. Previewed last week at an event in Genting Highlands, the company says the commercial offering, which is essentially a rebadged Dongfeng Sokon Automobile (DFSK) model, is targeted at logistics and courier companies looking to make the transition towards clean and responsible transportation.

Priced from RM130,000, the CAM EC35 measures in at 4,500 mm long, 1,680 mm wide and 1,985 mm tall (with a 3,050 mm wheelbase), with a cargo area measuring 2,550 mm long, 1,480 mm wide and 1,280 mm tall. It’s equipped with an electric motor offering 80 hp (60 kW) and 200 Nm, and this is juiced by a 38.7 kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery, which provides the vehicle with a range of 266 km (WLTP cycle).

Equipped with a CCS charging port, AC charging takes five hours to get the battery from 20% to an 80% state of charge (SOC), and eight hours from 0-100% via the 6.6 kW onboard charger. Meanwhile, DC charging (at up to 40 kW) reduces the 20-80% SOC time to 80 minutes and to 2.5 hours from 0-100%.

Standard equipment includes an eight-inch touchscreen unit and reverse camera, as well as a driver’s airbag, reverse parking sensors and ABS and EBD.

Klang-based Sendok, which offers light commercial vehicles under the China Automotive Manufacturers (CAM) brand, says the EC35 is the first in a series of pure electric vehicles expected in the brand’s EV line-up, with more products in the pipeline. At the event, it said the first batch of EC35 customers included Eclimo Solutions, Car2U and Jadem Automobile.