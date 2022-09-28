In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Volvo / By Anthony Lim / 28 September 2022 11:13 am / 0 comments

Volvo Johor Bahru now has a DC fast charger at its premises in Skudai. Working in collaboration with EV Connection, dealership Pekin Auto has installed a ABB Terra 50 kW DC fast charger at its 3S centre in Taman Sutera Utama.

This makes Pekin Auto the first Volvo dealership in the country with a fast charging facility, which is powered by electricity from the existing electrical grid as well as directly-sourced solar PV panels. Payment for use of the DC charger will be through EVC’s JomCharge mobile app platform.

There’s good news for all existing Pekin Auto customers who own a Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric – they will receive complimentary charging credits worth RM888 with a one-year validity when using the JomCharge app. Additionally, until December 31, new customers who book a XC40 Recharge with Pekin Auto will also receive the complimentary JomCharge RM888 charging credit (while stocks last).

EV Connection MD Lee Yuen How said the collaboration was in line with JomCharge’s mission to support the transition to electric mobility in the country. “Together with Pekin Auto, we hope to accelerate the adoption of EVs and provide seamless and hassle-free charging through the JomCharge App,” he said.