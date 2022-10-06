In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Pan Eu Jin / 6 October 2022 2:42 pm / 1 comment

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has launched the Mercedes me Store to offer additional services in all its connected vehicles. This complements the Mercedes me connect service introduced in 2019, which comes with a dedicated app available for iOS and Android devices. The service was launched alongside the facelifted GLC and GLC Coupe, allowing Mercedes-Benz owners to stay connected and in sync with their vehicles.

The new Mercedes me Store allows customers to purchase or subscribe to packages that are compatible with their vehicle to enable certain functions. These include the Remote Package, which allows for various telematics features such as remote door locking/unlocking and window and sunroof control, pre-entry climate control, geofencing, vehicle locator and more.

There’s also the Navigation Package that enables dynamic route guidance based on real-time data. Both the Remote Package and Navigation Package are also available in a combined two-in-one option called the Excellence Package.

It should be noted that the Remote and Navigation packages were standard on cars with Mercedes me, with some exceptions like the base A200 that doesn’t come with the Navigation Package by default. Considering Mercedes me was launched near the end of 2019, the packages on vehicles around that time are likely to have expiring subscriptions, so the Mercedes me Store provides a way to renew them. Some newer models also come with active subscriptions which will need to be renewed when the period is up.

Other available add-ons are the Individualisation Package that includes the Sound Experience and mini games; Remote & Navigation Services for calling up charging status and navigation to charging stations; as well as Hard Disc Navigation for unrestricted access to all map data thanks to offline physical storage. There’s also AMG Track Pace for performance data logging, which already comes standard with all AMG 45 and 63 models but can now be activated in 35 and 43 models as well.

Depending on the packages, users can either make a one-time purchase or subscribe to a one- or three-year plan. Here’s a full list of what’s available currently with pricing (inclusive of 6% service tax):

Remote Package – RM389 for a one-year subscription, RM914 for a three-year subscription

Navigation Package – RM608 for a one-year subscription, RM1,438 for a three-year subscription

Excellence Package (includes both Remote and Navigation packages) – RM869 for a one-year subscription, RM2,049 for a three-year subscription

Individualisation Package – RM400 for a one-year subscription, RM933 for a three-year subscription

Remote & Navigation Services – RM220 for a three-year subscription

Hard Disc Navigation – RM3,466 one-time activation

AMG Track Pace – RM1,120 one-time activation

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia notes that essential safety and maintenance services that were provided when Mercedes me was launched, like SOS E-call, accident recovery/breakdown management and telediagnostics, will remain complimentary indefinitely.

“Since its local debut in 2019, Mercedes me Connect has been providing convenient digitalised experiences with tailor-made offerings as part of our commitment to further elevate driving experiences and comfort of our customers’ ownership journey,” said Edmin Naidoo, vice president of customer services at Mercedes-Benz Cars, Malaysia and SEA II.

“Mercedes me connect is a close companion of Mercedes-Benz owners in Malaysia that makes everyday life easier. With close to 100% pairing rate on the Mercedes me Connect, we are confident that existing and future customers will see the value and appreciate the new digital experience,” he added.