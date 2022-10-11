In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 11 October 2022 11:10 am / 6 comments

Updated in July this year in line with new distributorship for Audi in Malaysia via PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM), the Audi Q5 facelift arrived at RM486,223 on-the-road without insurance in S Line 2.0 TFSI quattro guise.

Packing a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, the Q5 S Line 2.0 TFSI quattro produces 249 PS from 5,000 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 370 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 4,500 rpm, sending outputs to all four wheels through a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission.

As its name indicates, this Q5 variant brings the S Line exterior trim, which here consists of 19-inch double-five-spoke alloy wheels shod in 235/55R19 tyres front and rear. In contrast to the previous iteration of the car we photographed for the Malaysian market, this example here wears the high-gloss metal-look styling package on its exterior.

The cabin of the Q5 here gets S Line interior trim with Nappa leather upholstery along with an ambient lighting package, and smartphone connectivity is handled by the Audi smartphone interface which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The infotainment system is joined by MMI navigation plus, and is accessed via MMI touch.

For the driver, the Audi virtual cockpit plus offers a view of key information through the fully digital instrument display, and the Audi drive select system offers a total of five drive modes.

Further comfort equipment includes 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, with electrically adjustable lumbar support and memory functions for the driver’s seat. In terms of safety kit, the Q5 S Line 2.0 TFSI quattro comes with Audi pre sense rear, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane change assist, and parking aid plus with rear view camera.

The 2022 Audi Q5 S Line 2.0 TFSI quattro is offered by Audi Malaysia with a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty as well as three years of free maintenance, along with five years of roadside assistance. Nine exterior colours are available for the Q5 in Malaysia, and these are Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Ultra Blue, Glacier White, Ibis White, Floret Silver, District Green, Daytona Grey and Chonos Grey.