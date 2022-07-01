In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 1 July 2022 7:47 pm / 1 comment

Alongside news of a new distributor in Malaysia for Audi through PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM), the German brand has updated its product offerings for the Malaysian market, and among them is this, the Audi Q5 facelift, which is now priced at RM486,223 on-the-road without insurance with 10% sales tax included, pricing effective July 2022.

The Q5 available in 2.0 TFSI quattro guise wearing S Line trim, which means a sporty outfit to go with its 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder engine which outputs 249 PS from 5,000 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 370 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 4,500 rpm. Transmission is a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic, and drive is sent to all four wheels.

While the latest RM486k pricing appears to be a long way from the RM390k starting price of the facelifted Q5 that arrived in Malaysia last August, the specifications of the SUV is more akin to that of the display unit which we photographed in January, which brings a host of equipment upgrades for RM481k, which makes this price update a RM5k hike over the last revision.

Click to enlarge

Here, the kit list for the S Line trim means that rolling stock comes courtesy of 19-inch, double-five-spoke diamond-turned alloy wheels shod in 235/55 tyres to go with the S Line exterior kit that includes a high-gloss styling package, while LED headlamps on the Q5 also include headlamp washers. Inside, the cabin gets the S Line trim with seats upholstered in Nappa leather, and also includes an ambient lighting package.

Smartphone compatibility comes courtesy of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the driver views essential information through the Audi virtual cockpit plus setup. Audi drive select offers five driving modes, while infotainment is accessed through the MMI navigation plus with the MMI touch interface. This time around, however the audio no longer appears to be of the Bang & Olufsen system, according to the specifications list.

Safety equipment on the Q5 S Line 2.0 TFSI quattro is comprised of Audi pre sense rear and pre sense basic, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane change assist, and parking aid plus with rear view camera. Additional comfort features include 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with electric lumbar support adjustment, as well as three-zone climate control.

The 2022 Audi Q5 S Line 2.0 TFSI quattro is covered by a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty with five years of roadside assistance, along with a three-year maintenance package.

GALLERY: 2022 Audi Q5 S Line 2.0 TFSI quattro in Malaysia