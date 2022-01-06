In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 6 January 2022 7:20 pm / 2 comments

Following the Malaysian arrival of the Audi Q5 facelift last August, we can now bring you a more comprehensive image gallery of the updated SUV, seen here in Audi Setia Alam by Rimau International. The Q5 S line 2.0 TFSI quattro is priced from RM390,900 on-the-road excluding insurance, having factored in the 50% SST rebate for fully imported vehicles in Malaysia that is in effect until June 30, 2022.

Powertrain for the Q5 2.0 S line TFSI quattro is comprised of a 1,984 cc turbocharged inline-four cylinder engine with mild-hybrid electrification, rated at 249 hp from 5,000 – 6,000 rpm, and 370 Nm of torque from 1,600 – 4,500 rpm. Drive goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission.

This particular example seen here packs on a substantial helping in add-on equipment packages, stacking on the tally for this optioned-up Q5 to RM481,099.

The cost options fitted to this Q5 include the Audi Sport diamond-turned 20-inch alloy wheels shod in 255/45 tyres, matrix LED headlamps with headlamp washer system, OLED combination tail lamps, a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound, panoramic glass sunroof, ambient lighting package plus, adaptive air suspension, the Park Assist package and the black appearance package.

Standard equipment for the 2022 Q5 S line 2.0 TFSI quattro in Malaysia includes powered front seats with memory function for the driver’s seat, four-way lumbar support for the front seats, three-zone climate control, comfort key functionality with a sensor-controlled luggage compartment release, and front seat heaters.

Upholstery is a leather/leatherette combination, and feature aluminium rhombus inlays for contrast. Front occupants get sports seats, while the driver takes charge of a three-spoke, leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel.

In terms of driver assistance and control systems, this gets drive select, hill hold assist, cruise control with speed limiter, suspension damping control, and parking aid plus with rear view camera. Standard safety kit is comprised of six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, electrically actuated child safety lock, as well as ISOFIX anchors and top tethers for the outer rear seats and ISOFIX anchors for the front passenger seat.

On the connectivity front, the Q5 S line 2.0 TFSI quattro receives as standard Audi connect with support for emergency call and services, point-of-interest systems and a wireless LAN hotspot, Audi smartphone interface, Audi virtual cockpit plus, MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch, and a 10-speaker, 180-watt sound system, which, as mentioned, has been upgraded to the B&O premium ensemble here.