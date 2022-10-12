In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 12 October 2022 5:00 pm / 1 comment

With each Wednesday comes the weekly update of fuel prices in Malaysia, and so the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of October 13 to October 19, 2022.

The gradual drop in price for RON 97 petrol takes a pause this week, as the premium grade of petrol stays at the same price of RM3.95 per litre from last week. As before, RON 95 petrol remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the government in February last year.

Similarly, diesel fuel prices remain where they have been, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing at their price of RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 blend of diesel stays put at 20 sen above, at its price of RM2.35 per litre.

These latest fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, October 19, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 42nd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 196th in total since the format’s introduction at the beginning of 2019.