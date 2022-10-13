In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 13 October 2022 5:23 pm / 0 comments

Electric vehicle (EV) owners who are travelling from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur and want to get a quick charge in before continuing their journey to the capital city can do so at the Petronas Pedas Linggi north-bound R&R.

There, you’ll find an ABB DC fast charger capable of delivering 180 kW and equipped with two CCS2 charging connectors. Currently, the charger is configured to operate from just one CCS2 connector at a time for the full 180 kW output, which means that when one is in use, the other will not be operational.

With the high-output charger and a vehicle capable of handling all that power, users can enjoy fast charging times – 350 km in just 30 minutes – as we explain in this video. The cost of charging is determined by time and set at RM3 per minute, although Mercedes-Benz EQ owners will enjoy a 50% discount through the JomCharge app.

The DC charger was set up as part of a collaboration between Gentari (a subsidiary of Petronas), Mercedes-Benz EQ and JomCharge. The one located at the Petronas Pedas Linggi north-bound R&R is one of five fast chargers planned, with another already operational at the Petronas Gambang R&R west-bound station on the East Coast Expressway (ECE), and three more set to be installed along other major highways.

If you want to know more about the new Gentari DC fast charger, give this video a watch. For EV owners who have already tried it, how has the experience been so far? Let us know in the comments below.

GALLERY: Gentari 180 kW DC fast charger