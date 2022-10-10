In Local News / By Paul Tan / 10 October 2022 4:27 pm / 0 comments

There is a new EV charger at the Petronas Gambang R&R west-bound station on Lebuhraya Pantai Timur, which will make trips from the east-coast easier for electric cars to perform.

The charger is a triple-gun charger allowing you to choose from either a 50 kW CCS2 DC gun, a 50 kW CHAdeMO DC gun, or a 43 kW AC Type 2 gun. All have the same pricing – RM1.20 per minute.

As with most Petronas Gentari chargers, you can activate and pay for charging using either the JomCharge app or the Setel app.

