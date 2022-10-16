In Local News / By Paul Tan / 16 October 2022 8:28 pm / 0 comments

The brand new Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) is now open, and apparently in the tradition of new highway openings, Malaysian motorists have decided that the emergency lane is a place to stop their vehicle and chill out, taking in the views.

Both motorcycles and cars have been seen near the Puncak Perdana interchange and after the Kota Damansara toll plaza today parked on the emergency lane, with the occupants/riders hanging out by the roadside and taking in the view.

This act not only blocks the emergency lane which should not be used in this manner, but coming out to take photos risks yourself getting hit by other vehicles.

Such an accident has already happened on the SUKE Highway, where a motorcycle rider hit a yellow Myvi that was parked on the emergency lane while its rider enjoyed the view.

If an accident happens because of your parked vehicle, not only is it possible that you could kill someone, you could also get yourself killed, or at the very least your case could be investigated under the “halangan sehingga menyebabkan kemalangan” rule and the guilty party can be issued a RM300 compound.

So please Malaysians, use the highway, enjoy the shorter commute time that it offers, but please don’t stop by the side of the road.