In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 October 2022 2:05 pm / 0 comments

Getting a 50 million USD (RM235 million) investment is Blueshark EV for two-wheeler battery swapping infrastructure. This follows an investment agreement between Blueshark’s parent company EP Manufacturing (EPMB) and CIS Pride Fund SPC.

Additionally, a separate investment agreement was also signed with Abu Dhabi-based Siraj Holding, where a minimum of 50 million USD will be allocated for the procurement of Blueshark two-wheeled electric vehicles. The two-wheel EVs will be procured from EPMB and leased to B40 category Malaysians for income opportunities in the gig economy sector.

This was announced in a press release by EPMB chairman Executive Chairman Hamidon bin Abdullah on a manufacturing joint-venture memorandum of understanding (MOU) for A-segment EVs with California-based SAEAN Group. paultan.org recently viewed the Blueshark EV electric scooter and battery swapping at IGEM 2022.