In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 October 2022 11:49 am / 0 comments

Shown at the 2022 International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) in Kuala Lumpur was the Blueshark R1 electric scooter. The latest entry into Malaysia’s urban mobility EV market, Blueshark was recently in the news with parent company EP Manufacturing approval from Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) for licensing and registration.

The R1 electric scooter was shown alongside Blueshark’s battery swapping station, following the model set by Taiwan firm Gogoro. The Blueshark R1 is designed for urban transport, carrying two battery packs under the seat powering a 5 kWh electric motor driving the rear wheel.

The driveline layout places the motor where the CVT gearbox would be on a regular scooter, making future upgrades and repair easier. Batteries are removable for swapping and there are two charging methods – using an AC powered charger connected to household current and on-bike charging – aside from swapping out the batteries at a station.

Travel range is claimed to be 90 km with the Blueshark R1 having three ride modes that limit speed to 40, 60 and 80 km/h with the corresponding increase or decrease in battery life. In the dashboard, a wide TFT-LCD screen displays full functionality including ride modes, range, battery life and with Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone and the Blueshark app.

A unique feature of the Bluetooth R1 is its sound module that mimics the noise a motorcycle makes when the throttle is twisted. Also included in its electronics suite is blind spot warning and dash cam recording front and rear, along with reverse gear and camera.

Under the seat, a small compartment allows for storage of miscellaneous items while a parcel hook inside the front cowl lets the rider hang his or her ikat tepi. Starting is with a key and key fob, with the seat being remotely operated via a switch on the handlebar.

The Blueshark R1 will be coming to market in the near term and a battery subscription will be made available. While the cost of the plan was not disclosed, paultan.org was told it will be “definitely affordable especially for the B40 segment.”