In Bentley, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Danny Tan / 19 October 2022 10:55 am / 1 comment

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid is now in Malaysia. The car is perfectly described by its name – this is Crewe’s current Flying Spur limo, available in plug-in hybrid form for the first time. First announced in July 2021, the FSH joins the Bentayga Hybrid SUV in having an electric motor.

That e-motor is located between the transmission and the engine, and it contributes 136 PS and 400 Nm of instant torque to the cause. The motor is powered by a 18 kWh lithium ion battery, consisting of eight modules that can be replaced separately, if needed. Bentley Kuala Lumpur says that should battery performance fall below 80% within the first 12 years, they will top it up, so to speak.

With a torque-rich motor sharing duties, the engine can get away with being smaller. The FSH’s heart is a new 2.9 litre V6 engine with 416 PS and 550 Nm of torque. As per the V8 model, the two turbochargers and primary catalytic convertors are positioned within the V of the engine. Fuel injectors and spark plugs have been centralised within each combustion chamber for optimal spray patterns and combustion paths, and the camshafts are variable by up to 50 degrees. Combined output is 544 PS and 750 Nm. That’s very close to the V8’s 550 PS/770 Nm.

The hybrid powertrain propels the Flying Spur Hybrid from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, just two tenths slower to the century mark than the Flying Spur V8. Top speed is 285 km/h. The most efficient model Crewe has ever made is good for a range of 805 km (500 miles), while being capable of 41 km pure electric drive on the WLTP cycle.

Bentley says that e-motor’s immediate torque minimises any perceived delay often associated with turbo lag. The carmaker says that the FSH delivers the same flexibility and practicality associated with its W12 and V8 powertrains, “achieving a responsive, engaging and supremely refined experience”. In short, no compromises here.

A dedicated button (replaces the auto start-stop switch) allows the driver to select from three E Modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode. EV Drive is engaged as soon as the car is switched on. Maximising the electric driving experience, this is ideal for city driving and short journeys.

Hybrid maximises vehicle efficiency and range using data from the navigation system. Here, the car uses predictive E-Mode and engine coasting while following directions from the sat nav.

Input a destination and the car will automatically engage the correct drive mode for each part of the journey, calculating the most efficient use of battery charge and storing electrical energy for sections of the journey where it is most useful, such as when arriving in the city. The system will reduce on-board charge to zero just as the limo reaches its destination, maximising overall efficiency.

Lastly, Hold Mode balances engine and electric power to hold high voltage battery charge for later use, conserving electric energy. This is the default mode when the driver selects Sport to provide consistent boost and recuperation. Power flow is displayed on the instruments, and one can also call out stats and set timers for charging via the central screen.

On the outside, the Hybrid looks just like any other Flying Spur. Subtle telltale signs include a ‘Hybrid’ front fender badge (where V8, W12 or Speed might be) and a charging flap on the left rear fender. The tailpipes are quad oval items.

If you’re in the market for a luxury limo that’s both good to drive and great to be driven in, but don’t want to add to tailpipe emissions in the city, the electrified Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid is yours for from RM 945,000. That’s excluding duties, taxes, and registration – duty paid, it should be from RM2.3 million.

The key word is “from”, because the ultimate price will depend on your personal specification. Choose from Azure (even more luxury) or S (sporty) trim levels. Also available are Mulliner Driving Specification, Blackline (black trim to replace chrome) and Mulliner personalisation, as with all Bentleys. In the audio department, the standard system is 650W with 10 speakers, the next level up is Bang & Olufsen (1,500W, 16 speakers) and at the top of the shelf is a 2,200W 19-speaker Naim option.

The launch units have been spoken for, but Bentley KL is now accepting orders. The official distributor says that the arrival of the FSH signals our market’s maturity in charging infrastructure.

Prefer a more conventional powertrain for your sporting limo? The third-generation Flying Spur is available with Crewe’s signature 6.0 litre twin-turbo W12 and the more sporting 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8. While you’re at it, check out our pictorial of all three generations of the Flying Spur, shot at Bentley KL’s showroom at Etiqa Twins, Jalan Pinang just before the world paused for the pandemic.

We’ll be back with a full live gallery.