28 October 2022

With tyres being the only parts of our cars that are designed to be in direct contact with the road, their role in a vehicle’s safety is pivotal, and so naturally we would want the best tyres possible fitted to our cars. There are times, however when even to the best of our powers, circumstances can be out of our control, such as when tyres are vulnerable to road damage.

To that end, Pirelli is offering the Pirelli 360 Tyre Secure programme in Malaysia, where Pirelli tyres of sizes 17 inches and larger – purchased from authorised dealers or through official Pirelli flagship online stores on the Lazmall and Shopee platforms – are covered by a six-month road damage warranty from the date of the tyres’ fitment.

Damaged Pirelli tyres can be replaced under the programme if your tyres have sustained road damage beyond repair within six months on fitment, and still show a minimum tread depth of 6 mm. Types of tyre damage not covered by the Pirelli 360 Tyre Secure programme include vehicle collision, fire, vandalism and theft.

Additionally, the Pirelli 360 Tyre Secure programme also includes a five-year Pirelli limited warranty for protection against manufacturing defects. This warranty remains valid throughout the tyre’s first tread life to the approved remaining treadwear, pertaining to local conditions.

To make a claim from the Pirelli 360 Tyre Secure tyre warranty for your eligible Pirelli tyres once your Pirelli 360 Tyre Secure warranty card has been registered online, present the purchase receipt for the tyres at any authorised Pirelli dealer outlet, and once your damaged tyres are replaced (subject to damage conditions), simply continue driving on your newly-replaced Pirelli tyres with peace of mind.

With the safeguard of the Pirelli 360 Tyre Secure programme, you can now enjoy the safety and performance of your Pirelli road car tyres with the additional peace of mind that you will be covered in the event that your Pirelli tyres are damaged by broken roads.

