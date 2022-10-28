In Cars, International News, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 28 October 2022 2:11 pm / 0 comments

Attention, fellow Malaysians – a customised Proton is now in the running to become an official 1:64 scale model by Hot Wheels that will go on to be on sale not just in Malaysia, but worldwide.

The car you see here is a Proton Suprima S owned by William Chong of Nilai, Negeri Sembilan that is the winner of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour Malaysia, which makes it a finalist as it goes on to represent the country in the international contest.

Here’s how you can help our chances of winning. As netizens, you can help by voting for the modified Suprima S in the final round of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour 2022 for the Asia-Pacific region. The winning car for each region will then stand a chance to go on to be selected for a 1:64 scale Hot Wheels car to be made in its likeness.

To vote, polls open today on the official Hot Wheels Instagram page, or more specifically at this Instagram Stories link, here.

This particular Proton Suprima S features a wide-body kit designed by local kit maker JWide Bodykits, which is also the outfit behinf the bodykit for this widebody Proton X50. This is complemented by a set of 18-inch Rays CE28 alloy wheels, and the vehicle sits lower on locally made F-Tuned GT Series adjustable suspension kit.

Powertrain for this customised Suprima S remains largely standard at its core, being the original 1.6 litre CFE turbocharged engine paired with the continuously variable transmission, albeit having received modifications including a high-performance exhaust system, Racechip engine control unit tuning, and more.