Local News, Safety / 4 November 2022

A 24-year-old man sustained serious injuries when the car he was driving crashed into a road divider, resulting in him being flung out of the vehicle and down a 10 m slope, Buletin TV3 reported.

The incident occurred along Jalan Bangi Avenue in Bangi, Selangor, where six rescue personnel and a fire engine were despatched, said Selangor fire and rescue operations chief Zulfikar Jaffar. The crash victim was successfully rescued from the drop where he was found, and was placed in the care of the medical team from the health ministry for further treatment, according to the report.

Further details around the circumstances of the crash so far remain limited, however this incident would also serve as a reminder to always fasten your seatbelt when travelling in a vehicle. It is also crucial to have one’s seat adjusted correctly, where applicable, to minimise the likelihood of the occupant being flung out of the vehicle such as in this instance.

The sight of deployed airbags in a crashed car may not necessarily prove that seat belts were worn correctly in the vehicle, as this case from 2017 has proven – a decoy seat belt clip appears to have been inserted into the clasp. It was the worst-case scenario in that particular case, where the driver of the vehicle lost his life.

As for rear seat occupants, observations by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety (MIROS) in 2021 found that rear seat belt usage remained low at 11% at the time. This, too is crucial, as drivers are twice as likely to be killed in crashes when the occupant behind them is unrestrained.