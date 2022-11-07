In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 7 November 2022 11:38 am / 7 comments

If you plan to head back to your hometown to vote in Malaysia’s 15th general elections (GE15), you better sort out your travel plans now, if you haven’t already done so. Election day is November 19, which is next Saturday, and tickets – air, rail or bus – are in high demand.

If you’re taking the express bus home, the likes of Easybook and redBus are offering discounts. Easybook’s bus tickets are available with up to 15% discount with the EB15OFF promo code. The booking period is from now till November 22, for travel between November 16-22.

Billion Stars Express is offering a 30% discount on Easybook with the promo code EBBS30. This brand has services to Penang, KL, Melaka, Perak, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and more. The booking period is from now till November 22, for travel from now till November 30.

Over at redBus, you can save up to 50% with the JOMUNDI promo code and bus tickets start from RM5. There’s not much time left, so if you want to head home to vote, buy your tickets ASAP. Online, of course.

If you want to try your luck for free bus rides, check out this initiative by the KLSCAH Civil Rights Committee, Sayangi Kinrara and SKLHA Youth, which is offering FOC seats from Puchong to Johor, East Coast, Ipoh-Taiping and Penang-Kedah. Buses depart the night before election day. Very nice of them.