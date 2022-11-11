In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 11 November 2022 1:47 pm / 0 comments

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has announced that it will be adding six buses to its GoKL free bus services from today (November 11) to assist commuters affected by the temporary closure of 16 stations on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line service until November 15, Bernama reports.

The additional buses will operate a special route covering Central Market, Sultan Abdul Samad Jamek Mosque and KLCC at a frequency of every 10 minutes during peak hours, which are from 7am to 9am and 5pm to 8pm, said KL mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah. He added that the GoKL bus service for the 11 existing routes will continue to run as usual.

Aside from the extra buses, DBKL is also adding two more ‘point duty’ locations on Jalan Jelatik and Jalan Datuk Keramat on top of the existing 13 ‘point duty’ locations to aid traffic dispersion. “We are also increasing the number of traffic wardens in areas with high traffic flow, with a total strength of 45 people,” he said.

The move by DBKL to push extra buses into service follows that initiated by the Selangor state government, which has deployed 20 Smart Selangor buses to ferry commuters. Rapid Bus has also added 20 free feeder buses serving five routes for the duration of the LRT closure, and now has more than 100 units in service.