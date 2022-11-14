In Cars, Geometry, International News / By Mick Chan / 14 November 2022 11:37 am / 2 comments

Geely Auto has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Hungarian firm Grand Automotive Central Europe for the distribution and sale of products from the Geometry brand, beginning with the Geometry C that will go on sale in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia in the first half of next year.

Prior to the agreement with Geely Auto, Grand Automotive Central Europe has been the importer and distributor for the Nissan brand in Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia, according to its website.

“This is the first time the Geely brand enters the European Union market, and represents a significant step forwards for Geely’s globalisation ambition,” said Geely executive deputy general manager Xue Tao according to Car News China.

The Geometry brand emerged to be the EV arm of Geely’s mainstream electric vehicles, while conventional internal combustion, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models remain under the Geely Auto brand.

The Geometry C takes the form of a high-riding hatchback or crossover, measuring 4,432 mm long, 1,833 mm wide and 1,560 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. A single electric motor rated at 200 PS and 310 Nm of torque drives the front wheels, and is offered in two battery specifications; a 51.9 kWh battery pack that has up to 400 km of range, and a 61.9 kWh battery pack that enables the Geometry C to go up to 550 km.

This came after the Geometry A, the first model under the group’s electric vehicle brand and which was previously known as the Geely GE11.

Most recent to emerge from the Geometry brand is the Geometry E, a small EV crossover that is based on the EX3 Kungfu Cow and makes 82 PS from its single electric motor. By comparison, the EX3 gets a slightly more powerful 95 PS/180 Nm unit, and its 37 kWh litihium-ion battery enables a range of up to 322 km.

