2 June 2020

After being leaked back in January this year, the Geometry C has finally made its debut in China to take on the Nissan Leaf. This is the second vehicle from Geely’s electric vehicle brand after the Geometry A sedan, which made its debut in Singapore back in April 2019.

As we’ve seen previously, the Geometry C takes the form of a high-riding hatchback with headlamps that are designed to mimic those on its sedan sibling. However, the front end is a lot sportier thanks to the two vertical inlets flanking the centre air intake, while its sides feature a shoulder line that sweeps downwards in contrast with the separate character line lower down.

Adding to its visual appeal are the blacked-out D-pillars to give the EV a “floating roof” look, and the rear gets full-width taillights with the company script placed just above the light bar linking the clusters.

Underneath the metal, reports indicate the Geometry C is based on the petrol-powered Emgrand GS, but there’s just enough visual distinction here to distinguish the two models, including those pop-out door handles. There are no shot of the interior just yet, but expect it to be similar to the vehicle it shares its underpinnings with.

Dimension-wise, the EV measures 4,432 mm long, 1,833 mm wide and 1,560 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. That makes it about the same size as the Nissan Leaf it competes with in China, and the performance on paper is pretty similar as well.

Motivation for the Geometry C is provided by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, which is rated at 200 PS (197 hp) and 310 Nm of torque. Interestingly, those figures exceed what the Geometry A offers – 163 PS and 250 Nm – so the sporty looks are not without substance.

The crossover hatchback will hit a top speed of 150 km/h and like the Geometry A, will be offered in two battery packs. The first is a unit with 51.9 kWh of capacity that is good for a range of up to 400 km, while the second option with 61.9 kWh offers up to 550 km. The Geometry C will go on sale in China in July this year, which is when we’ll know more details like charging specifications and pricing.