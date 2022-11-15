In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Mick Chan / 15 November 2022 1:25 pm / 0 comments

At the Malaysian launch of the 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV RS Hybrid, Honda Malaysia has revealed that close to 7,000 units of the 11-generation Honda Civic have been sold in Malaysia since the model’s launch in January this year.

From that volume, the Civic has taken the top spot in its segment that is for C-segment sedans, and has also acquired 81% market share. As of the first half of 2022 when Honda Malaysia sold more than 39,000 units in that period, the Civic contributed 18% to the brand’s sales volume in the country.

Prior to the arrival of the Civic e:HEV RS Hybrid, the Civic range in Malaysia consisted of the E, V and RS variants, all powered by the manufacturer’s 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine, rated at 182 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm of torque from 1,700 rpm to 4,500 rpm. Driveline is FWD via a continuously variable transmission with seven virtual ratios.

The just-launched for Malaysia RS Hybrid employs the Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) powertrain, making 184 PS and 315 Nm from its e-motor and 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine where the latter serves primarily as a generator while the electric motor propels the car, though the petrol engine assists with direct drive at higher speeds via a lock-up clutch for better efficiency.

Priced at RM166,500 on-the-road, without insurance, the Honda Civic e:HEV RS Hybrid is RM16k more expensive than its purely petrol sibling in RS trim, which is currently priced at RM150,700. As with the rest of the 2022 Civic range in Malaysia, the Civic e:HEV RS Hybrid gets the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance systems.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV RS Hybrid