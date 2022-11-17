In Cars, International News, Lucid Motors / By Gerard Lye / 17 November 2022 10:03 am / 0 comments

After introducing the world to the Lucid Air, the California-based, Saudi-backed electric vehicle maker is now preparing to launch its second model. The upcoming Gravity will be the brand’s first SUV set to land in 2024, with reservations opening in early 2023 in North America – availability and timing for other markets will be announced at a future date.

Based on the provided photos, the Gravity will adopt design cues found on the Air, including a full-width light bar at the front that connects the slender headlamps. The side air curtains and lower intake are also similar to Air’s, although these are slightly reprofiled to suit the SUV’s vertical height and feature additional decorative trim.

At the rear, another light bar “cradles” the Lucid script just like it is on the Air, forming part of the taillights. There’s also a large roof spoiler linked to the prominent D-pillars which sport the model script. The overall profile of the Gravity appears to be rather boxy in order to fulfill the Lucid Space Concept, but this shape is claimed to be more aerodynamic than any SUV the world has ever seen.

The company says its SUV “can serve nearly any lifestyle or need,” with two- or three-row seating configurations that can accommodate five, six or seven passengers. A large panoramic is seemingly offered for the Gravity, and it will get the company’s next-generation Glass Cockpit high-resolution displays powered by the latest version of the Lucid UX software interface.

As for the electric powertrain, Lucid isn’t providing details for now but claims the Gravity will deliver supercar performance and offer a range “beyond anything else on the market,” except for the Air. It is expected to get the same options as the sedan, including a single, dual or tri-motor setup paired with battery packs that have an energy capacity ranging from 88 to 118 kWh. The Air currently has the longest range of any EV rated by the United States Environmental Protection Agency at nearly 840 km (520 miles).

Production of the Gravity will take place at Lucid’s AMP-1 plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, and when it goes on sale in two years’ time, it will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and Tesla Model X.