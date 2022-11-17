In Local News / By Paul Tan / 17 November 2022 6:31 pm / 1 comment

We reported earlier that TNB would be launching two EV charging stations under their new TNB Electron brand in partnership with Gamuda Land by 2025. However, it looks like we might not need to wait until then to see the first TNB Electron charger come online.

Seen here is a TNB Electron branded charger under construction at the Ayer Keroh northbound R&R featuring a Exicom 180 kW dual CCS2 charger.

The charger has appeared on the GoTo-U app although it is still listed as Closed, but through the listing we can see that the dual CCS2 charger is configured for both CCS2 guns to be used at the same time at a power of 90 kW each.

No pricing info yet. In the meanwhile, you can download the GoTo-U app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Other than TNB Electron, Sime Darby Motors network of chargers also use GoTo-U.