28 October 2022

Tenaga Nasional (TNB) has entered into a partnership with Gamuda Land to build two electric vehicle charging stations at Gamuda Land’s property development projects in Selangor. Both companies have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop the EV stations, or charging hubs, which will be branded under an Electron name.

Slated to begin service by 2025, the Electron stations are set to be located at Gamuda Cove in Southern Klang Valley and Gamuda Gardens in Northern Klang Valley, and will serve communities in the projects as well as visitors to the water theme park at Gamuda Cove.

The charging hubs will be powered by rooftop solar panels, which will help offset electricity from the grid and support a greener environment. While no specific technical details were revealed, the companies said the stations will be compatible with plug-in hybrid and full EVs of all vehicle makes, and will house both AC and DC fast chargers.

Just like conventional petrol stations, the Electron stations will include a host of services such as food and beverage outlets, convenience stores and more to serve motorists as they wait for their vehicles to be charged.

The two companies said the EV stations will accelerate the development of the ecosystem and infrastructure for EVs in the country, thus supporting the sustainability vision of both companies.