In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 21 November 2022 9:54 am / 2 comments

Users of the MRT Putrajaya Line, take note. Rapid KL has announced temporary longer intervals for the line, which is eight minutes for peak hours and 12 minutes for non-peak hours. This will start from tomorrow (November 22) and will go on till December 18.

Rapid KL explains that the longer intervals are due to the final test runs for Phase 2 of the MRT Putrajaya Line, which is set to open in January 2023. Phase 2, which is the bulk of the MRT Putrajaya Line that includes the underground city centre portion, will complete a 57.7 km line from Kwasa Damansara to Putrajaya Sentral.

Click to enlarge

The portion from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu at Jalan Ipoh has been running since June 16 this year. Stations between those two points include Kampung Selamat and Sungai Buloh, previously from the MRT Kajang Line. From there, the train follows MRR2 to Kepong, tracing Jalan Kepong and Jalan Ipoh. The stations along this route are Damansara Damai, Sri Damansara Barat, Sri Damansara Sentral, Sri Damansara Timur, Metro Prima, Kepong Baru, Jinjang, Sri Delima and Kg Batu.

Many in the south have been eagerly awaiting the opening of Phase 2 – not long now. Those living near Phase 1 stations will finally get to go to KL and beyond with this line, too.