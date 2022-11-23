In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 23 November 2022 12:34 pm / 0 comments

During Mazda’s presentation of its revised mid-term management plan, the company ended by showing us a two-door sports car concept called the Vision Study Model. This comes after we get several shots of the current state of the world and people having a jolly time in different MX-5 (also known as the Miata and Roadster) generations. The latter has led to speculation that the concept is a preview for an all-electric version of the MX-5 will arrive in the future.

The Japanese carmaker isn’t revealing much in the way of details for now, but based on video, we can see the Vision Study Model’s exposed chassis and what appears to be a T-shaped battery – note the lack of any internal combustion engine.

As for the rest of the concept, it boasts a rather fetching design with its butterfly doors, prominent haunches, split circular taillights and slender headlamps that resemble pop-ups. The proportions are also MX-5-esque and reminiscent of the fourth-generation ND model, with the exaggerated front end bearing a low cowl leading to a wide nose with an illuminated Mazda logo.

Yes, it isn’t a convertible that the MX-5 is popularly is known as, but the company has done a hardtop MX-5 before with the second-generation NB (known in Japan as the Roadster Coupe). The current ND is also available in RF guise with a retractable hardtop.

Last year, the Japanese carmaker said it was seeking to electrify the MX-5 in an effort to have all its models feature some form of electrification by 2030. Referring to the company’s three-phase roadmap, electrified powertrains like hybrids, plug-in hybrids and mild hybrids will be common in the company’s line-up before it commits to a full-scale launch of EVs from 2028.

As such, the MX-5 could receive some sort of hybrid powertrain before it goes fully electric by the end of the decade. Of course, Mazda has not confirmed anything of the sort just yet, and concept cars do not always make the leap to series production. Remember the stunning RX-Vision and Vision Coupe? In any case, dreaming is free, and we can only hope that there’s more to the Vision Study Model beyond just being a design showcase.