In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 20 April 2022 1:56 pm / 0 comments

The Mazda MX-5 RF has been updated for the 2022 model year in Malaysia, with Bermaz Motor continuing to offer the Retractable Fastback with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

The MX-5 line-up received Mazda’s Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) last December and it’s now been added to the local specification. The system applies a light braking force on the inner rear wheel during high-G cornering to suppress body roll and to make steering response feel a bit more linear.

This allows for better dynamics without having to fit stiffer springs and dampers or thicker anti-roll bars that compromise ride comfort. The system operates passively and is triggered when it senses the difference in speed between the two rear wheels while cornering.

Beyond the addition of KPC, everything else on the MX-5 RF is unchanged from before. Under the bonnet, there’s still a SkyActiv-G 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 181 hp at 7,000 rpm and 205 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm to the rear wheels. The engine features idling stop technology and i-ELOOP brake-energy regeneration system.

Standard equipment for both the manual and automatic variants includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, keyless entry and engine start, cruise control, a 4.6-inch TFT LCD multi-info display, single-zone automatic air-conditioning and leather upholstery. For infotainment, there’s a Mazda Connect system with a seven-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support as well as nine-speaker Bose sound system.

On the safety front, there’s six airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control, traction control, Hill Launch Assist, Isofix for the front passenger seat, Adaptive LED Headlights, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning System, Driver Attention Alert and Smart City Brake Support (front and rear). Available colours include Deep Crystal Blue, Jet Black, Machine Grey, Polymetal Grey, Snowflake White Pearl and Soul Red Crystal, the same options as before.

Pricing for the MX-5 RF has gone up for 2022 from last year’s update, with the manual variant now retailing for RM264,029, while the automatic is priced at RM265,964. These are on-the-road prices without insurance and inclusive of a 50% sales tax exemption for fully-imported (CBU) vehicles, which is the MX-5 RF is. A five-year, 100,000-km warranty and free maintenance package is included with each purchase.