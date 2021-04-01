In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 1 April 2021 1:09 pm / 0 comments

Aside from the Mazda 6, the MX-5 RF also gets an update for the 2021 model year in Malaysia, albeit a minor one. The hardtop convertible is available with a six-speed manual transmission for RM258,591, or a six-speed automatic priced at RM260,527.

Both figures are on-the-road without insurance, and factors in the ongoing sales tax relief, which is 50% as the MX-5 RF comes fully imported (CBU) from Japan. Each purchase comes with a standard five-year/100,000 km manufacturer warranty and free service package, the latter including labour, parts and lubricants.

The only change here is the same one that the Mazda 6 gets, with the addition of Wireless Apple CarPlay support for the Mazda Conenct infotainment system, which also comes with Android Auto support. Everything else on the spec sheet remains unchanged from the updated model released last year.

Power comes from a SkyActiv-G 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 181 hp at 7,000 rpm and 205 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Depending on the transmission, the rear-wheel drive convertible will hit a top speed of 220 km/h with the manual and 200 km/h with the auto.

2021 Mazda MX-5 spec sheet; MT (left), AT (right); click to enlarge

Standard kit includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps; LED DRLs and taillights; bulb-type rear fog lights; four rear parking sensors; a 4.6-inch TFT LCD multi-info display; single-zone automatic air-conditioning; manually-adjustable seats; a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen; and a nine-speaker Bose sound system. Mazda’s i-Stop idling and i-ELOOP brake energy regeneration systems are also present.

The airbag count remains the same at four (front and side), as is the rest of the safety gear like ABS, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), EBD, brake assist, traction control, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), seatbelt reminder and Isofix child seat anchor for the passenger seat.

The brand’s i-Activsense suite of system is also standard, and includes Adaptive LED Headlamps (ALH), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) as well as front and rear Smart City Brake Support (SCBS).

As for the available colours, there are six on offer – Soul Red Crystal, Snowflake White Pearl, Machine Grey, Polymetal Grey, Jet Black and a new Deep Crystal Blue.