The latest announcement by Istana Negara is that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been appointed as the 10th prime minister of Malaysia, following the convening of state rulers at the national palace this morning. The gathering offered a brief view of the vehicles of choice as the rulers arrived, and it appears that the selection has a distinctly European slant.
Of the eight key vehicles captured on video, five were British, of which four were from Rolls-Royce (the other being a Range Rover), while the remaining three were from German brands Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
In chronological order, you can watch the footage of the state rulers’ arrivals below.
Sultan of Johor, facelifted D4-generation Audi A8, 9:40am
Regent of Pahang, long-wheelbase L405 Range Rover, 10:21am
Raja Muda of Perlis, W221-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class, 10:29am
Sultan of Selangor, 7th-gen Rolls Royce Phantom Series I Extended Wheelbase (EWB), 10:46am
Sultan of Kedah, seventh-generation Rolls Royce Phantom Series I SWB, 10:52am
Sultan of Perak, Rolls-Royce Ghost Series I, 10:54am
Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan, 7th-gen Rolls Royce Phantom Series I EWB, 10:56am
Sultan of Terengganu, G12 BMW 7 Series LCI, 10:58am
