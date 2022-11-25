In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 November 2022 1:25 pm / 6 comments

Priced at RM20,500 is the 2022 Modenas Ninja 250 Ohlins Edition, available only in the Malaysian market. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and the Ninja 250 Ohlins Edition will be produced in a limited run of 180 units.

Fitted only to the Ninja 250 non-ABS model as standard equipment, the rear end is held up by an Ohlins KA 744 monoshock from its STX 36 Supersport monoshock range while the forks are own brand non-adjustable telescopic units. The STX 36 monoshock is adjustable for compression and rebound as well as as height and is also rebuildable for maintenance.

The Ohlins monoshock is fully covered by Modenas two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. There is only one colour option for the Ninja 250 Ohlins Edition – Metallic Carbon Gray – and will be available at all authorised Modenas dealers in Malaysia in stages.

Other specifications remain unchanged from the standard model Ninja 250 including the 249 cc parallel-twin DOHC fuel-injected engine producing 37 hp at 12,500 rpm and 23 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox equipped with slip and assist clutch with chain final drive.

Braking is done with a single 286 mm-diameter brake disc in front, and a single 193 mm-diameter brake disc at the rear. Weight is listed as 165 kg with 14 litres of fuel carried in the tank. In Malaysia, the standard model Modenas Ninja 250 is priced at RM18,900 while the ABS equipped Ninja 250 goes for RM20,500.