1 December 2022

Sime Darby Auto Performance, official distributors of Porsche vehicles in Malaysia has launched the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, priced from RM1.55 million. In case you’re not aware, it’s the first time the Cayman has been given the ‘RS’ moniker as it was previously reserved for the Porsche 911.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is powered by the same 4.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-six found in the latest 911 GT3. Aside from its 500 PS and 450 Nm of torque, the other hallmark of this engine is that it revs all the way to 9,000 rpm. By comparison, the same mill in the 911 GT3 makes 510 PS and 470 Nm.

Compared to the Cayman GT4, the GT4 RS produces an extra 80 PS and up to 30 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with seven-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission with shorter ratios for quicker acceleration. The standard Cayman GT4 was launched in Malaysia in 2020, priced then from RM999k.

As a result, the GT4 RS gets from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds (0.5 seconds faster than Cayman GT4), with a 315 km/h top speed. The GT4 RS is only available with a PDK gearbox with no manual options.

Chassis enhancements include ball-joint suspension mountings, stiffer springs and anti-roll bars as well as adaptive Bilstein dampers resulting in a 30 mm lowered ride height. Owners can opt to set up their GT4 RS as they see fit as the GT4 RS comes with higher adjustability in the areas of camber and toe adjustments.

Under the wheel arches are 20-inch forged aluminium centre-locking wheels with cast-iron brake discs tucked behind. Available as an optional upgrade is the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) carbon ceramic brakes.

The GT4 RS is said to generate approximately 25% more downforce than the Cayman GT4 courtesy of a large front splitter, adjustable front diffuser and GT3-like swan neck rear wing. NACA ducts are incorporated into the bonnet for improved brake cooling while the louvres on the front fenders help to reduce air pressure within the wheel wells.

Air inlets are also incorporated on what used to be rear quarter windows. Porsche said this not only improved intake airflow but also creates a thrilling noise right by the front passenger. In terms of weight, the GT4 RS is 35 kg lighter than the Cayman GT4 with PDK transmission at 1,415 kg.

This is down to the use of lighter carpets, a lot less insulation material, lightweight door panels with pull straps. On the outside, the bonnet and front wings are made of carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) while the rear section features a lightweight windscreen.