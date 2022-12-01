In BMW, Local News / By Mick Chan / 1 December 2022 12:38 pm / 1 comment

BMW Malaysia has introduced BMW Charging in partnership with EV charging provider JomCharge, which will offer BMW EV owners discounted charging rates and a lower membership price. Exclusive to new and existing BMW and MINI EV owners, the BMW Charging package is priced at RM640.

The one-time offer gets you 800 JomCharge credits, which is essentially a RM160 discount. The BMW Charging package will also include a 10% discount off charging bills in the first year, applicable to charging transactions through the JomCharge app.

Basically, this is similar to the existing BMW ChargeNow membership, which offers access plus additional privileges on the ChargEV network. This new BMW Charging does the same for the JomCharge network, as well as Gentari chargers through the same app.

Owners of BMW and MINI electric vehicles now have privileged access to more than 550 charging facilities across the country so far, including JomCharge with 65 charging outlets, Gentari with around 50 outlets, and ChargEV with more than 330 charging outlets. Additionally, there are more than 80 charging outlets are available at most authorised BMW and MINI dealerships nationwide. Expansion of the charging infrastructure will continue in 2023, with an expansion plan already in place, says BMW Malaysia.