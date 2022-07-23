In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 23 July 2022 6:20 pm / 0 comments

Mobility platform GoCar and electric vehicle charging service provider EV Connection have announced their partnership for the expansion of the EV charging network across Malaysia at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 taking place today at the Setia City Convention Centre.

This collaboration will facilitate the integration of EV Connection’s JomCharge mobile platform with the GoCar mobile app in order to improve connectivity to more charging locations, and to DC fast charging stations in particular for GoCar users and the general public.

The first phase of integration is expected to be complete by the third quarter of this year, and this will enable GoCar users and members of the public to view the types, locations and availability of chargers on the EV Connection network, all through the GoCar mobile app.

EV Connection aims to further build upon its network of DC fast chargers – one of the largest in the country – by expanding to a total of 100 charging stations by the end of 2022, said the company, and the DC chargers are universal and therefore will accommodate all makes and models of electric vehicles.

“Through this integration, we believe our users can better plan their trips and have real-time updates on EV charging locations on the fly. This will ultimately reduce range anxiety and increase comfort and convenience for GoCar and other EV users,” said GoCar Malaysia CEO Wong Hoe Mun.

GoCar has also grown from its origins as a car-sharing platform, and is now focused on expanding its electric vehicle operations through EV sharing, subscriptions and charging. Recent additions to its GoEV line-up include the Hyundai Kona Electric, and it aims to expand its fleet to 100 EVs by the end of this year.

EV Connection is a one-stop electric vehicle charging solutions provider, which is an authorised distributor for equipment brands including ABB and Hager, and is also appointed as the authorised service provider and charging station installer to automotive OEMs such as Hyundai, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 is happening this weekend, July 23 to 24 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) where the event is open to the public and entry is free. Come on over to have any of your questions answered regarding electric vehicle ownership, and there are deals on offer for when you buy an EV at EVx 2022.