In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Anthony Lim / 23 July 2022 1:39 pm / 0 comments

Greetings from the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022, which is running this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). No shortage of things to see and learn about, if you’re keen on discovering all about electrification.

Volvo Car Malaysia is one of those taking part in the event, and the company is showcasing its all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, which has been doing exceptionally well since it was officially introduced in March.

The XC40 EV is powered by two electric motors delivering a total system output of 408 PS and 660 Nm. With a 0-100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds, it’s the fastest accelerating Volvo SUV currently on sale. A 78-kWh lithium-ion battery provides a range of up to 418 km from one full charge (WLTP cycle).

As for charging, the EV supports a maximum AC charge rate of 11 kW (Type 2 connection, cable supplied), where it will take about 7.5 hours to get the battery to full. DC quick charging is also supported, and at the maximum 150 kW (CCS2 interface) rate the battery can be brought from a zero to 80% state-of-charge in just 33 minutes.

Aside from Volvo, the event will have displays and products from Petronas, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla (via Vision Motor Sports and Zaibar Automobile), Tenaga Nasional, EV Connection, EVhub.my, Exicom, RHB, and more.

Besides being able to view and test drive all-electric vehicles from various brands, you can also get a better idea of the charging infrastructure and the commercial solutions available in the market at present.

The event will also allow you to glean valuable info about electric motoring from car manufacturers, ecosystem stakeholders and EV owners, who will all be present to educate and enlighten. Indeed, EVx , which is open to the public, is the perfect place to learn about what’s involved in buying, owning and living with an EV, all under one roof.

If you’re one of the first 70 customers to book an EV at the event, you’ll receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag with RM2,000 worth of vouchers for vehicle window film from V-Kool and air purification solutions by Blueair, including a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Buyers will also get attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.