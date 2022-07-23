In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 23 July 2022 12:13 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 begins today, so make your way down to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from today until July 24 (Sunday) if you’re curious to learn more about all aspects of electrification.

As one of the partners of EVx, Hap Seng Star is presenting two models from Mercedes-Benz’s fully electric EQ range, namely the EQS and EQA. The former is a new entrant in the local EV market and comes with a massive 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery that is good for a WLTP-rated range of 782 km.

Said battery powers a rear electric motor with 333 PS (329 hp or 245 kW) and 565 Nm, which gets the EQS from 0-100 km/h in just 6.2 second and on top a top speed of 210 km/h. The efficient and capable powertrain is accompanied by a host of luxuries to make the EQS the “S-Class of EVs” as well.

Meanwhile, the EQA is for those who prefer something a little more compact and high riding in nature. Its front electric motor serves up 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 375 Nm, while the 66.5 kWh battery provides an impressive 429 km on a single charge.

The EQ models support DC fast charging – 100 kW for the EQA, 200 kW for the EQS – with both being able to get from a 10-80% state of charge in around 31-32 minutes – AC charging is also available.

In addition to Mercedes-Benz, participating brands at EVx include Petronas, BMW, Volvo, Tesla, EVC, Exicom, RHB Bank and others. Beyond the EVs you’ll be able to explore, you can also gain valuable information from car manufacturers, ecosystem stakeholders and even current EV owners, who will all be present to educate and enlighten.

If you’re one of the first 70 customers to book an electric vehicle at EVx, you’ll receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag, complete with RM2,000 worth of auto window film (V-Kool) and air purification solutions (Blueair) vouchers, including a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Buyers will also get attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.

EVx is open to the public and entry is free. The paultan.org editorial team, of which one is an EV user, another with an EV on the way, and one more a former EV owner, will be present at the event to answer any EV-related questions you may have. See you there!