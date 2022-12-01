In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 1 December 2022 9:35 am / 11 comments

Several motorists on the Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway – better known as the Kajang SILK Highway – were left stranded yesterday at around 5pm when flash floods affected KM25.6 of the route.

According to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis, eight fire engines and personnel from the Kajang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were rushed to the location upon receiving a call, as reported by Bernama.

“On arrival, the fire department sized up the situation and found that the overflow of water onto the road was due to blocked drains following heavy rain for over an hour. The estimated water depth was three feet (0.91 metres), making the road impassable to any light vehicles. However, there were no casualties reported,” he said in a statement.

Norazam added that surveillance by the police and highway operator showed the flash flood eventually receded about 30 minutes later. “The Kajang BBP’s operations commander, together with the police, helped smoothen the flow of traffic and no rescue work was necessary,” he noted.

The fact that the flash floods occurred because of clogged drains that made them less effective at dealing with the continuous rainfall is a good reminder to all motorists not to litter from their vehicles. Drive-by littering is a crime, with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) reminding the public previously that offenders are punishable under Rule 52 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (LN 166/1959) with a maximum fine of RM300.