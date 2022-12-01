Several motorists on the Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway – better known as the Kajang SILK Highway – were left stranded yesterday at around 5pm when flash floods affected KM25.6 of the route.
According to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis, eight fire engines and personnel from the Kajang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were rushed to the location upon receiving a call, as reported by Bernama.
“On arrival, the fire department sized up the situation and found that the overflow of water onto the road was due to blocked drains following heavy rain for over an hour. The estimated water depth was three feet (0.91 metres), making the road impassable to any light vehicles. However, there were no casualties reported,” he said in a statement.
Norazam added that surveillance by the police and highway operator showed the flash flood eventually receded about 30 minutes later. “The Kajang BBP’s operations commander, together with the police, helped smoothen the flow of traffic and no rescue work was necessary,” he noted.
The fact that the flash floods occurred because of clogged drains that made them less effective at dealing with the continuous rainfall is a good reminder to all motorists not to litter from their vehicles. Drive-by littering is a crime, with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) reminding the public previously that offenders are punishable under Rule 52 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (LN 166/1959) with a maximum fine of RM300.
1/3
KHIDMAT KHAS BANJIR KILAT
Alamat :
KM25.6, Kajang SILK Highway daripada Putrajaya menghala ke Kajang, Sg Ramal Luar.
Tarikh/Masa terima panggilan
30/11/2022 (Rabu) 16:52:00HRS
Jentera keluar
16:52:50HRS
Jentera pertama tiba di lokasi
17:02:00HRS
Operasi Tamat
17:55:00HRS pic.twitter.com/b2e5RtSkDG
— Bomba Selangor (@selangor_bomba) November 30, 2022
[email protected] : ?Trafik sesak kesan banjir kilat;
?Laluan susur Sg.Ramal Barat-Sg.Balak.
?Laluan Putrajaya-Sg.Ramal (KM 25.7 arah Barat).
?Semua lorong DITUTUP/tidak boleh dilalui.
?Trafik dari Putrajaya dilencongkan ke Pers. Country Heights/Bandar Baru Bangi. pic.twitter.com/eDyyAmOzEx
— LLM INFO TRAFIK ???????? (@llmtrafik) November 30, 2022
Lebuhraya Kajang Silk menghala ke country heights tenggelam #Banjir pic.twitter.com/or1ZylWKi8
— Jeri (@AzriYusainey) November 30, 2022
Comments
But our PH trooper sez flood caused by BN corruption and if they win, there will be no more floods. So what is this?! Are PH just as corrupted or they were lying all these while? Big fat stinking lies since 2018!
Nice try balls licker. Go stay in the cave, don’t come out, your mind cannot handle the society
Lol you are comparing to a new government that wasn’t even form yet vs a long-long years of corruption oh. Also didn’t our corruption index went worst compared to PH time and after PN/BN took over?
Anyway ins’t SILK Hwg another fat-cow crony project by which government – guess you have your answer.
Indeed under PH rule then our Corruption Index actually became WORSE! But the point what Angry Voters tried to make is the statements from PH troopers and were found to be all lies.
And indeed SILK is purely in Selangor. So who was Selangor Government for the last 14 years?
Bro …. did you take your medications today?
Move on bro. No one will listen to you. PH-BN will be more careful this time around, not during post GE14 and PN even before and after GE15
If the police were to catch all those that throw rubbish out, they will be one of the richest in the world…
live with monsoon
What a silly headline. You can see from the pictures that there is new construction adjacent to the highway with uncovered aggregate, sand and other construction materials which get washed down the drains. Happens all over the city. It’s not litter down the drains it’s construction materials from careless storage and poor site maintenance.
Maximum fine of RM300 for littering… what a joke. Food prices have gone up, but our “1959” fines are not keeping up with inflation. In Singapore, indiscriminately throwing just a cigarette butt from a vehicle is subject to a fine up to S$100,000 (RM324,000) for the second and subsequent convictions. Ref: Environmental Public Health Act, section 20(1), sso.agc.gov.sg/Act/EPHA1987
Already know raining season coming, but still don’t want to maintain the drain properly. The highway company should return back the toll fee for all vehicles that stuck at the highway. Only know how to collect toll, but didn’t manage properly.