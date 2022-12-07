In Acura, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 7 December 2022 12:07 pm / 0 comments

Acura has confirmed the development of the Integra Type S, and the high-performance variant of the five-door fastback (it has a hatch) is set to join the Integra lineup for the 2024 model year.

Along with these images of the Integra Type S wrapped in camouflage, Honda’s premium brand says that the car will have “ultimate street performance and driver engagement” and it will be powered by a 2.0 litre VTEC turbocharged engine producing “over 300 horsepower”. Only a six-speed manual transmission will be offered, and the Type S will have a limited slip differential.

The 2.0L turbo should be the same engine serving in the latest FL5 Honda Civic Type R. US-spec CTRs put out 320 PS and 420 Nm of torque, which is 9 PS/20 Nm up from the US-spec FK8 CTR. The FL5’s KC20C1 develops 330 PS/420 Nm in Japan.

It’s the same engine as the one in the FK8 CTR, but with a redesigned turbocharger – the size, shape and number of turbine wheel blades have been optimised along with the flow path of the intake charge. Other changes include increased air intake flow rate and a more efficient exhaust system with a straight through design and active exhaust valve.

Currently, the Civic-based Integra – launched in the US in March this year – is powered by a 1.5 litre VTEC turbo unit with the same outputs as the Civic Si – 200 hp and 260 Nm. A CVT is default across the range, but a close-ratio six-speed manual with rev-matching is available on the A-Spec, which also gets an LSD. The top A-Spec with the Technology Package gets adaptive dampers.

More on the latest US-market Acura Integra here, and click here to learn more about the Type S heritage.

